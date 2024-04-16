Investigation underway for botulinum toxin injections

Of the 19 individuals — all of whom identified as female and had a mean age of 39 years — 9 were hospitalized and 4 were treated with botulism antitoxin because of concerns that the botulinum toxin could have spread beyond the injection site. Also, five were tested for botulism and their results were negative.

The CDC, several state and local health departments, and the US Food and Drug Administration are investigating these reports, according to the announcement. States reporting these cases include Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington. According to the CDC summary, some of the individuals"received injections with counterfeit products or products with unverified sources. Investigation into the sources of these products is ongoing." All but one report involved receiving botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes.

Dr. Green disclosed that he is a speaker, consultant, or investigator for numerous pharmaceutical companies.for consultation and antitoxin release . Alternatively, the 24/7 phone number for the CDC clinical botulism service is 770-488-7100.All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2024 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.

CDC FDA Investigation Botulinum Toxin Injections Hospitalization Botulism Antitoxin Cosmetic Purposes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CDC widens investigation into botulism-like illness possibly linked to fake Botox in 9 statesA CDC investigation into people hospitalized with botulism-like illness after receiving cosmetic injections - commonly known as 'botox' - that were administered in non-medical settings has widened.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

CDC widens investigation into botulism-like illness possibly linked to fake Botox in 9 statesA CDC investigation into people hospitalized with botulism-like illness after receiving cosmetic injections - commonly known as 'botox' - that were administered in non-medical settings has widened.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

CDC widens investigation into botulism-like illness possibly linked to fake Botox in 9 statesA CDC investigation into people hospitalized with botulism-like illness after receiving cosmetic injections - commonly known as 'botox' - that were administered in non-medical settings has widened.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

CDC widens investigation into botulism-like illness possibly linked to fake Botox in 9 statesA CDC investigation into people hospitalized with botulism-like illness after receiving cosmetic injections - commonly known as 'botox' - that were administered in non-medical settings has widened.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Glendale Police internal affairs investigation alleges sloppy police work; criminal investigation underway9NEWS has learned a number of Glendale Police officers were the subject of an internal review that found, among other things, officers throwing away evidence.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Cruise ship stranded in 2019 could have been 'one of the worst disasters at sea,' officials sayThe Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority's investigation found the cruise ship should have never left port.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »