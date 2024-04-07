Investigation underway after shooting incident in La Mesa

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in La Mesa , California . A male victim was found with a gunshot wound in his upper torso inside a parked vehicle. The suspect, wearing a dark hoodie, fired a shot at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The police believe that the incident was not a random act of violence. The victim's identity has not been disclosed yet. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

Shooting La Mesa California Investigation Victim Suspect Police Crime Stoppers

