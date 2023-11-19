Investigation Opened into the Death of Stephen Smith in Murdaugh Country

On June 22, 2021, two weeks after Alex Murdaugh, scion of the Murdaugh legal dynasty, reported finding the bodies of his son Paul and wife Maggie fatally shot at the dog kennels of the family's sprawling Moselle property, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, known as SLED, released a simple statement to media: 'SLED has opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

'That single sentence was the turning point for Sandy Smith, who'd been fighting to keep her son's case from fading into obscurity, even writing letters to high-level politicians and the FBI. 'That was the happiest day of my life,' she tells '48 Hours' contributor and CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste in 'Stephen Smith: A Death in Murdaugh Country,' an all-new '48 Hours' airing Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. For nearly a decade, Sandy Smith has refused to let her son's case grow col





CBSNews » / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers ask South Carolina Supreme Court to kick judge off murder caseAlex Murdaugh wants South Carolina's highest court to boot Judge Clifton Newman off all his cases, including his bid to overturn the guilty verdict in his double murder trial.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

South Carolina court clerk denies tampering with the jury at Murdaugh murder trialThe South Carolina court clerk at the center of Alex Murdaugh’s request for a new trial for the murders of his wife and son has denied all of the allegations that she tampered with the jury, as sta…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Stephen A. Smith takes Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce debate to uncomfortable placeHe may motivate some to change the channel.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Stephen A. Smith: Dwight Howard sexual assault lawsuit was actual reason 'teams didn't want him'Stephen A. Smith offered his first reaction to the lawsuit filed against Dwight Howard.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Paul Finebaum’s CFP take makes Stephen A. Smith roll his eyes, literallyTalking heads clash on the first CFP rankings.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Stephen A. Smith responds to Molly Qerim ribbing his vanityStephen A. Smith got a little too distracted by his own wardrobe to come up with an NFC Super Bowl contender on the spot.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »