Investigation launched into stabbing at church in New South Wales

"Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be," the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There is no place for violence in our community," Anthony Albanese, the prime minister, said. "There is no place for violent extremism. We are a peace-loving nation." Officer who responded to the church on Welcome Road attended to a 53-year-old man "with lacerations to his head," police said. The man's name has not been released.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb deemed the incident terror related, according to the force. It will be investigated by the NSW Police Force, Australian Federal Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission, police said.

New South Wales Police Investigation Stabbing Church Suspect Extremist Activity Threats Community

