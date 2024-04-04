Investigation Launched into Fatal E-Bike Crash in Washington, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating an E-Bike traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man. The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a man and a woman were riding separate DC Bike Share E-Bike s westbound in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue , Northwest .

The man who was riding ahead of the woman, slowed down near the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The woman’s E-Bike collided with the man’s E-Bike causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.The man has been identified as 43-year-old Michael Goldstone of Northwest, DC. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 5041

E-Bike Crash Investigation Fatal Washington DC Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

