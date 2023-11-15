Investigation into Shooting at Rosemead Auto Body Shop Remains Unanswered

When Adrian Abelar was shot in the back while face-down on the pavement at a Rosemead auto body shop in October 2021, the consequences were swift for everyone but the L.A. County sheriff's deputy who pulled the trigger. Abelar, 27, suffered multiple fractured vertebrae and woke up in a hospital bed, court records show. The bullet narrowly missed his spine, according to his lawyer, who said he could have easily been paralyzed or killed.

The shop owner, Richard Doktor, says his business suffered after the sheriff's department released information that made it clear he was the person who called police. The word 'Rat' can be seen etched in graffiti on the sidewalk outside his shop. Doktor says he's received so many threatening phone calls that employees have quit. But more than two years later, the question of what, if anything, will happen to Deputy Yen Liu remains unanswered. The sheriff's department turned over its investigation to L.A. County prosecutors earlier this month

United States Headlines Read more: LATİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SDUT: European Union calls for an investigation into the massacre of nearly 100 civilians in Burkina FasoThe European Union is calling for an investigation into the massacre of nearly 100 civilians including women and children in Burkina Faso

Source: sdut | Read more »

DİSPATCHALERTS: Complaint Against Public Face of Local Police Union Under InvestigationThe local police union's ethics committee is investigating a complaint lodged this month against the public face of the agency. The complaint makes multiple allegations against the individual, including improper use of funds and shaming lodge members. The complaint was filed by a Columbus police officer and focuses on events since June 2023.

Source: DispatchAlerts | Read more »

FOX5NY: Mayor Adams Under Investigation for Campaign DonationsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams is under investigation for potential campaign donation violations involving Turkish officials.

Source: fox5ny | Read more »

9NEWS: Investigation Reveals Serious Problems in Federal Heights Police Department's Handling of Felony CasesInvestigators find 'significant problems' in the Federal Heights Police Department's handling of felony cases, including lack of investigation and follow-up with victims of serious crimes.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

NBCSANDİEGO: Investigation Points to Arson as Cause of Freeway Fire in Los AngelesBREAKING: At a press conference Monday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom said an investigation determined arson as the likely cause of the fire that damaged the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, leading to a long-term closure.

Source: nbcsandiego | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Investigation launched after racial epithet screenshot shared during Highland Town Council meetingHighland Police are investigating the identity of the person who snuck a screenshot of a video with a racial epithet through an online meeting platform during the Highland Town Council meeting Monday night.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »