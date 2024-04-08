Investigation into Musk's Alleged Criminal Instrumentalization of X

The investigation will look into whether Musk engaged in alleged intentional criminal instrumentalization of X, obstruction, criminal organization and incitement.as a target in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news and opened a separate investigation late Sunday into the executive for alleged obstruction.

In his decision, Justice Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk on Saturday began waging a public “disinformation campaign” regarding the top court's actions, and that Musk continued the following day — most notably with comments that his social media company X would cease to comply with the court's orders to block certain accounts. “The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, incitement of crime, the public threat of disobedience of court orders and future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Musk will be investigated for alleged intentional criminal instrumentalization of X as part of an investigation into a network of people known as digital militias who allegedly spread defamatory fake news and threats against Supreme Court justices, according to the text of the decision. The new investigation will look into whether Musk engaged in obstruction, criminal organization and incitement.Brazil’s political right has long characterized de Moraes as overstepping his bounds to clamp down on free speech and engage in political persecutio

Investigation Elon Musk Criminal Instrumentalization Obstruction Criminal Organization Incitement Fake News Court Orders Social Media X

