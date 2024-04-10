Investigation Continues into Suspected Murder-Suicide in Woodland Hills

Investigators continued to search for answers in connection with a suspected murder-suicide that began in Woodland Hills ended in Redondo beach, leaving a couple and a baby dead, and a 9-year-old girl as the family's sole survivor.

Here is a timeline of how the string of horrific events unfolded across a time span of several hours earlier this week: Neighbors of Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, 34, and Jaelen Chaney, 29, heard a loud argument coming from the couple's Woodland Hills apartment in the middle of the night. According to authorities, Johnson is suspected of fatally stabbing Chaney, her live-in boyfriend, inside the residence before fleeing with her two young daughters in a dark-colored Porsche Cayenne. Johnson rammed the apartment building's garage gate as she drove away in the SUV, investigators said. The mother and the two children were in the SUV on the 405 Freeway in the Westchester area when Johnson slowed the moving vehicle, opened the passenger door and then told her daughter "to get out of the car, and when the daughter didn't do that she then forcibly, in the middle of the freeway, while moving, while the 9-year-old was holding the 8-month-old baby," Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Guy Nolan sai

Investigation Murder-Suicide Woodland Hills Redondo Beach Couple Baby Survivor Argument Stabbing Fleeing Porsche Cayenne Freeway

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Panic at Taft High School in Woodland Hills after unfounded shooting threatThe school was not on lockdown. Officers were sent to the campus in the 5400 block of Winnetka Avenue at about 9 a.m. after a social media post.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Authorities investigate social media threat at Taft High School in Woodland HillsPolice responded to Taft High School in Woodland Hills Tuesday after a report of a possible threat to the school.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Students scale fence at Taft High School in Woodland Hills after shooting threat sparks concernPanic erupted among students at Taft High School in Woodland Hills after a threat of a shooting on campus was posted on social media.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Security increased at Taft High School in Woodland Hills following shooting threatAuthorities are investigating a possible threat made toward Taft High School in Woodland Hills Tuesday.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

LAPD connects killings of infant, Woodland Hills man to single suspectDetectives have connected a fatal crash in Culver City to the homicide of a Woodland Hills man.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Baby's death on 405 linked to Woodland Hills homicide, and possibly Redondo Beach crashThe death of a baby girl on the 405 Freeway is linked to a homicide in Woodland Hills and possibly a fatal crash in Redondo Beach, investigators say.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »