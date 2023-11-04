Investigation Continues into Plane Crash that Killed North Dakota Senator and Family

Security video and a witness confirmed the runway lights that are controlled by the pilot remained dark when the plane took off on Oct. 1 from the airport outside Moab, but the report from the National Transportation Safety Board didn't explain why the lights weren't on. Investigators also didn't find any mechanical problems in their initial inspection of the wreckage, so it won't be clear what caused the crash until they finish their full report more than a year from now

. Doug and Amy Larsen and their two sons, 11-year-old Christian and 8-year-old Everett, were on the ground in Utah for less than three hours on their way home from a family gathering in Arizona. Security video showed Larsen buying 27 gallons (102 liters) of fuel at a self-serve island at the airport shortly after landing around 5:45 p.m., when it was still daylight, and borrowing a car to drive into town, the NTSB sai

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KIRO7SEATTLE: NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed North Dakota state senator, familyThe National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday on the plane crash that killed North Dakota Senator Doug Larsen and his family on Oct. 1.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

KSATNEWS: No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report saysFederal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report saysFederal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

KPRC2: No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report saysFederal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

WJXT4: No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report saysFederal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

AP: Report finds no evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmakerFederal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report into the crash on Thursday. State Sen.

Source: AP | Read more »