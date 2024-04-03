Invasive Species Rapidly Colonize New Ground in South Georgia, Study Finds

Invasive species have rapidly colonised new ground exposed by melting glaciers in the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, according to new research. Biologists from research institutes in the UK and the Falkland Islands led two expeditions to study the impacts of invasive species on this cold and rugged island. They found that several invasive plants and invertebrates have quickly established themselves, leaving few pristine areas for native species.

With ongoing climate change, further research is needed to understand the effects of invasive species on fragile ecosystems after glacier melting

