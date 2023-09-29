| Invade Mexico? The GOP has learned nothing from Iraq or Afghanistan.

What Republican presidential hopefuls do not realize is that an Intervention in Mexico would draw the U.S. military into a quagmire. William LeoGrande, a scholar of Latin American politics at American University, was surely right when he told me: “Republican threats to launch military strikes in Mexico are nothing but macho posturing.

” But it is a particularly dangerous, even deranged, form of posturing. I want to grab the candidates by the lapels and ask: Have you learned nothing from two decades of experience in Afghanistan and Iraq?

In both countries, we dispatched our troops to root out insurgencies in foreign societies that they did not understand. In both countries, our troops had a hard time distinguishing insurgents from civilians and wound up killing or imprisoning a lot of civilians, thereby creating more enemies than they eliminated. And, in both countries, U.S. casualties piled up while hopes of an “exit strategy” receded.Is this really an experience we want to repeat in Mexico? We are not, of course, dealing with a political insurgency in Mexico, but the drug cartels are vast criminal organizations that resemble guerrilla armies in their size and capabilities. Like many insurgents, they are also deeply rooted in the communities where they operate.

Imagine the calamities that would result if U.S. troops go blundering south of the border in a 21st-century version of Gen. John J. Pershing’sto capture the Mexican outlaw Pancho Villa in 1916-1917. You can immediately say goodbye to any cooperation from Mexico on either stopping the flow of drugs or migrants. You could even wind up with the Mexican armed forces battling the U.S. armed forces. Even if the operation were at first limited to a small number of special operators, they would likely suffer casualties, creating political pressure for escalation. Our troops would be mired in an endless war against a foe they do not understand and cannot defeat.

Efforts to interdict the Ho Chi Minh Trail — the arms pipeline from North Vietnam to South Vietnam — failed in the 1960s despite the deployment of half a million U.S. troops backed by copious air power. It would be even harder to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States given that, as

, “The synthetic opioid is so powerful that a year’s supply of pure fentanyl powder

for the U.S. market would fit in the beds of two pickup trucks.”U.S. military intervention would be likely to make the problem worse, not better. “Aggressive law enforcement and military action can successfully break up cartels, but it’s like hitting mercury with a hammer — you just produce many smaller cartels,” LeoGrande notes. “The drug business is so lucrative and the U.S. market so insatiable that new producers always arise to meet demand.”

That was a lesson that Mexico learned under President Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), who declared war on the cartels, and, with U.S. help, captured or killed. Yet his war on drugs did not bring peace. Instead, the number of homicides rapidly rose as newer drug gangs, offshoots of the major cartels targeted by the government, battled each other for lucrative turf.

More recently, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to office in 2018 promising “hugs, not bullets,” but in practice he has increasinglyto fight the cartels — with scant success. In part, of course, that’s because the Mexican military is notoriously corrupt: A former defense minister, Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, was arrested in Los Angeles in 2020 on charges of taking bribes from the cartels. Under pressure from Mexico, the Justice Department dropped the charges against him and the Mexican governmentAdvertisement

Shannon K. O’Neil, an expert on Mexico at the Council on Foreign Relations, tells me that the way to take down the cartels is the same way the United States did with our own organized crime syndicates: “Build a solid rule of law. Instead of focusing on the instruments of war, the two countries can work together to build those of peace: strong civilian police forces and working court systems.”

Put another way, a Mexican version of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) statute, if it were effectively implemented by honest prosecutors, would do far more damage to the cartels than sending Reaper drones or Navy SEALs to take out cartel leaders. The United States can still provide aid to the Mexican government — as it is already doing under the newbetween the two countries — without putting its own boots on the ground.

The one thing that the United States should not do is what so many of the Republican candidates advocate: launch a unilateral military campaign in Mexico. That would be a recipe for a quagmire that would make Iraq or Afghanistan seem tame by comparison. Any candidate who advocates for such a reckless policy cannot be trusted as commander in chief.