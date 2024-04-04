Intuitive Machines Plans to Send Hopping Robot to the Moon

Intuitive Machines recently had a major breakthrough, successfully becoming the first non-governmental entity to land on the Moon in February. At least the landing was partially successful – the company’s Odysseus lander ended up on its side, though its instruments and communication links remained at least partially functional. That mission, dubbed IM-1, was the first in a series of ambitious missions the company has planned.

And they recently released a paper detailing features of a unique hopping robot that will hitch a ride on its next Moon mission. Known as South Pole Hopper (or S.P. Hopper), the robot will be the first of a new class called µNova. Weighing in at only 35 kg and standing only 70 cm tall, this miniaturized craft is a stand-alone spacecraft that can operate entirely autonomously. It must do this to complete its mission of exploring the region around the permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) at the lunar south pol

