Introducing Cinnamon to Your Baby: What Parents Should Know

Introducing new foods to your baby can be an exciting but nerve-wracking time. Questioning what is safe to try and what isn’t is common. If you are wondering, “. “There are no restrictions on cinnamon or any spice,” says Ellen McCue, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at NAPS, a newborn and parenting support platform. She suggests offering babies any spice that you enjoy, which can benefit your child in the long run.

“Research shows the more variety of flavors a baby is exposed to, the better eater they are in years to come,” explains McCue. Chanel Kenner, RD, is also a fan of feeding babies cinnamon. However, there are a few things that parents should be aware of when adding this spice to their baby’s food. “A large amount of cinnamon may cause an upset stomach, skin or mouth irritation, and blood clotting issues. There is a compound in cinnamon known as coumarin, which is an anticoagulant.” So, parents, especially those introducing cinnamon to their baby for the first time, should use it in small amounts before they know how the child will reac

