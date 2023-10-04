Interviewing Biden 'the saddest thing' as he 'couldn\u2019t finish his sentences,' ex-ESPN host Sage Steele says

Biden’s dog Commander booted from ‘hostile’ White House as staff sound alarm over more attacks: ‘We have to speak up’Dems’ ‘bipartisanship’ fib, the Hunter hot potato and other commentary

Former ESPN host Sage Steele said that interviewing President Biden was “the saddest thing” because he seemed confused and “couldn’t finish his sentences.” “He struggled,” Steele said of the oldest president in US history who “trailed off” on topics even more than two years ago.

“So forget about politics. I don’t care, I didn’t vote for him,” Steele told Bill Maher on his “Club Ransom” podcast Sunday, admitting she thinks Biden is “a terrible president.”“The human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now, to me, is heartbreaking,” she said of the now-80-year-old president facing escalating pressure over his age and a series of gaffes as he runs to stay in office. headtopics.com

Steele told the comedian that she interviewed Biden in March 2021 for a pre-recorded segment ahead of the MLB’s Opening Day that year.Former ESPN host Sage Steele told comedian Bill Maher about her experience talking with President Joe Biden before a March 2021 interview.

“So I can hear him and he goes, ‘What is this for? Wait — what’s her name?” Steele recounted, as Maher started laughing.At that point, the president started to tell her about his own football career. In high school, Biden was a standout halfback and wide receiver. He also briefly played football as a freshman at the University of Delaware. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Sage Steele unleashes on ‘terrible’ Biden, says he ‘trailed off’ during chat before taping ESPN interviewDuring an interview on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, former ESPN host Sage Steele railed against President Biden and alleged he 'trailed off' when the two of them chatted.

Former ESPN host Sage Steele trashes 'The View' on Bill Maher's podcast: The show is 'despicable'During an interview on Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, former ESPN host Sage Steele blasted 'The View' for being 'despicable' and not allowing other viewpoints.

Ex-ESPN host Sage Steele trashes 'The View' after once auditioning for the show: 'They're bulls--t'Former ESPN star Sage Steele torched the ladies of “The View” during her appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast.

KSL.com BOLD prep football player of the week: Crimson Cliffs' Steele BarbenHe tossed five touchdowns among his 182 yards in last week's 61-7 road win over Hurricane, earning him KSL.com BOLD prep football player of the week honors.

New Braunfels QB Adams leads Unicorns against rival Steele on Thursday Night LightsNEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - It's going to be a heated battle when New Braunfels and Steele take the field on Taco Cabana's Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez L

78229steele 1.JPG