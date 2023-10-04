Interviewing Biden 'the saddest thing' as he 'couldn\u2019t finish his sentences,' ex-ESPN host Sage Steele says

Biden’s dog Commander booted from ‘hostile’ White House as staff sound alarm over more attacks: ‘We have to speak up’Dems’ ‘bipartisanship’ fib, the Hunter hot potato and other commentary
Former ESPN host Sage Steele said that interviewing President Biden was “the saddest thing” because he seemed confused and “couldn’t finish his sentences.” “He struggled,” Steele said of the oldest president in US history who “trailed off” on topics even more than two years ago.
“So forget about politics. I don’t care, I didn’t vote for him,” Steele told Bill Maher on his “Club Ransom” podcast Sunday, admitting she thinks Biden is “a terrible president.”“The human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now, to me, is heartbreaking,” she said of the now-80-year-old president facing escalating pressure over his age and a series of gaffes as he runs to stay in office. headtopics.com
Steele told the comedian that she interviewed Biden in March 2021 for a pre-recorded segment ahead of the MLB’s Opening Day that year.Former ESPN host Sage Steele told comedian Bill Maher about her experience talking with President Joe Biden before a March 2021 interview.
“So I can hear him and he goes, ‘What is this for? Wait — what’s her name?” Steele recounted, as Maher started laughing.At that point, the president started to tell her about his own football career. In high school, Biden was a standout halfback and wide receiver. He also briefly played football as a freshman at the University of Delaware. headtopics.com