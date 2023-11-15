Interview with Sigrid Nunez: The Pleasure of Conversation and Writing

Talking to Sigrid Nunez, much like reading Sigrid Nunez, is deeply pleasurable, immediately intimate. There is warmth but also urgency, and very little artifice. When I ask her a too-vague question about how time feels essential to her fiction, she answers simply, “Well, it just is. I would never be able to explain it.” We met at the espresso bar of a hotel in Manhattan’s West Village not far from Nunez’s apartment.

Both of us were early, and she had just quit the university-teaching grind, so we traded teaching travel stories. Nunez grew up in Brooklyn and on Staten Island, went to Barnard and then Columbia for her MFA, has taught at Princeton, Syracuse, Smith College and Boston University as well as Columbia, The New School, Hunter College and New York University — all without a driver’s license. But now, at 72, in the wake of a 2018 National Book Award for her novel “The Friend,” she is able to step back and settle into the writing life she’s always envisioned. “The Vulnerables,” out this month, is Nunez’s ninth novel and the third in what she now sees as a trilog

United States Headlines Read more: LATİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VMAGAZİNE: Interview with 'Priscilla' Actor: Entertainment, Affections, and Iconic Leading WomenV magazine interviews the 'Priscilla' actor about entertainment in the Southern Midwest, gaining the Coppolas' affections, and stepping into the role of Hollywood's most iconic leading women. The article also discusses the insecurities and self-discovery experienced during adolescence.

Source: vmagazine | Read more »

THECUT: How to Interview Effectively and Make the Right HireAskABoss: So, you’ve been asked to interview a job candidate, and you’re not sure where to start. Here’s a primer on how to interview effectively and make the right hire, courtesy of AskAManager

Source: TheCut | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: GOP Representative Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy 'Sucker Punched' Him During InterviewFormer House leader Kevin McCarthy was accused on Tuesday of “sucker” punching Rep. Tim Burchett in the kidneys. McCarthy’s response: “If I kidney punched him, he’d be on the ground…let’s be realistic about life.” Read the latest from besslevin:

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

PREVENTİONMAG: Tyler Perry’s ‘View’ Interview Comes to a Halt After He Hears Sara Haines’ Beautiful CommentsCheck out our video and see what Tyler Perry prefers in terms of peanut butter, pizza toppings and more. Check out Tyler Perry in 'A Fall From Grace' on Netflix!

Source: PreventionMag | Read more »

MARİECLAİRE: Courteney Cox Talks About Unexpected Distractions During InterviewNo longer worried about what she can’t control, CourteneyCox is tuning out the noise and focusing on her latest role: founder. Read our full interview with Marie Claire’s Redefining Wellness Issue cover star.

Source: marieclaire | Read more »

WGAL: Republican Sen. Tim Scott suspends presidential campaignScott announced the news in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

Source: WGAL | Read more »