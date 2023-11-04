Interview with Jason Blum: The Future of Blumhouse Productions

ComingSoon’s Jonathan Sim recently spoke with Jason Blum, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind iconic films such as Get Out, Paranormal Activity, and, most recently, Five Nights at Freddy’s. At New York Comic Con 2023, Blum spoke about the history of the company and what we can expect to see next. Jonathan Sim: I’m a huge fan of what Blumhouse has been doing for the past few years, and you guys have made some of my favorite movies of all time

. From your perspective, are there any particular projects that you’ve worked on before where you can say in particular, I’m proud to have made that movie happen?: Many of our movies. I’m proud Get Out happened. I’m proud Whiplash. I’m proud The Purge happened. I’m proud the first Halloween movie happened. I’m proud Invisible Man happened. I’m proud Happy Death Day happened. I’m proud Five Nights at Freddy’s happened. There are lots of them. Can you tell me a little bit about what your approach is when first developing a Blumhouse project? How do you decide this is a good fit for Blumhouse, and how do you decide that it matches what you’re going for? First, we want to make sure that, first and foremost, it can be made inexpensively ’cause we make movies for a low budget. Then we want to make sure that it’s scary. Gotta be really scary. Absolutel

United States Headlines Read more: COMINGSOONNET »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLIDER: 'True Detective's Creator Is Collaborating With Blumhouse on a Horror MovieNic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, is collaborating with Blumhouse on a new horror film.

Source: Collider | Read more »

COMICBOOK: True Detective Creator Writing, Directing New Blumhouse Horror MovieNico Pizzolatto is developing 'an occult detective story.'

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COMINGSOONNET: True Detective Creator to Write & Direct Blumhouse Horror MovieTrue Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has confirmed that he will be collaborating with Blumhouse Productions for an untitled horror movie.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

THR: Korea’s CJ ENM Inks Content Deal With Saudi's Manga ProductionsThe two partners say they will co-produce and jointly distribute content spanning animation, TV series, films and webtoons.

Source: THR | Read more »

VARIETY: More Studios Adopt Sustainable Building, PracticesAs more studios adopt sustainable building and practices a whole industry emerges to keep productions green.

Source: Variety | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Below Deck's Captain Jason Ships Himself With Lindsay Hubbard'Below Deck Down Under' star Captain Jason exclusively told Us Weekly which fellow single Bravolebrities he could be interested in

Source: usweekly | Read more »