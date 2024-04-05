Internet Personality Rudy Mancuso Explores Coming-of-Age in Debut Film

In his debut feature film, 'The Unwritten Future', internet personality and artist Rudy Mancuso explores his personal life and unique perspective on the world. The film follows Rudy as he faces the uncertainty of his future after college graduation.

With his energetic editing style and bouncy compositions, Mancuso brings his signature slapstick comedy to the big screen.

