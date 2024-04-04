International Team Deciphers Zodiac Killer's Mystery Message

An international team of cryptographers has published a new whitepaper detailing the massive amounts of work, crowdsourcing, and computational programming that was required to translate a notorious serial killer ’s half-century-old mystery message . Although one cryptographer uploaded a video rundown of their methodology to YouTube in 2020, the team’s new whitepaper further shows just how much work went into accomplishing their feat.

Between 1968-69, a man calling himself the Zodiac murdered at least five people in Northern California. During that time, as well as years after, the killer mailed a series of letters to local newspapers alongside a total of four ciphers. To this day, authorities have not formally named anyone as the Zodiac Killer, and only two of his cryptograms have been solved. One of those, however, was long considered the most difficult to pars

