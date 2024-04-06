International Space Station Remains Area of Collaboration Amid Tensions

The International Space Station is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine . The Soyuz MS-24 carrying Russia ’s Oleg Novitsky , NASA's Loral O'Hara and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan at 12:17 p.m. Kazakh time (0717 GMT).

Those remaining at the orbiting outpost are NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Tracy Dyson and Jeannette Epps as well as Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin and Oleg Kononenko. O’Hara arrived at the International Space Station on Sept. 15, 2023, spending a total of 204 days there, NASA said. Novitsky and Vasilevskaya blasted off to space on March 23, two days later than initially planned

International Space Station Collaboration Russia West Tensions Ukraine Soyuz MS-24 Oleg Novitsky Loral O'hara Marina Vasilevskaya

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mysterious object that crashed through Florida home was likely space junk from the International Space StationBen Turner is a U.K. based staff writer at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, among other topics like weird animals and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Russian Soyuz brings crew of 3 to the International Space StationNASA astronaut Tracy Dyson is replacing Loral O'Hara, who's wrapping up a six-month stay aboard the space station.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Russia's Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space StationA Russian spacecraft with three astronauts successfully docked Monday at the International Space Station.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space StationA Russian spacecraft with three astronauts has successfully docked at the International Space Station.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space StationA Russian spacecraft with three astronauts has successfully docked at the International Space Station.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space StationA Russian spacecraft with three astronauts has successfully docked at the International Space Station. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus reached the station after Saturday's blastoff from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »