International Space Station Celebrates 25 Years in Orbit

On Monday, the International Space Station (ISS) marked 25 years since the first module was launched to space. The Zarya module arrived in low-Earth orbit in November 1998 and was joined by the Unity module less than a month later. Over the years, the ISS has hosted 273 people from 21 countries and conducted over 3,000 research and educational investigations. The ISS is larger than a six-bedroom house, measuring 357 feet (108 meters) from end-to-end.

It travels at a speed of about 17,500 mph (28,000 kph) and orbits Earth every 90 minutes, resulting in 16 sunrises and sunsets per day





DigitalTrends » / 🏆 25. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why USU’s Space Dynamics Laboratory is sending a telescope to the International Space StationNASA's AWE mission — a telescope designed for the International Space Station by Utah State University's Space Dynamics Laboratory — is scheduled to launch from Kenedy Space Center on Thursday evening.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 28. / 60,984 Read more »

Spooky Space Station: How ISS Astronauts Celebrate HalloweenScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 690. / 20,16 Read more »

In a major first, mouse embryos grown at International Space StationInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

Astronauts aboard International Space Station share views of the Israel-Hamas war from aboveHundreds of miles above the Earth, the International Space Station offers a unique perspective of the world below. Astronauts say their view of the Israel-Hamas war is different.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

International Space Station astronauts redefine ‘The Right Stuff’ for the modern eraWhat does it take to be selected for space missions? Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station reveal the crucial characteristics that make up 'the right stuff.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Local students make parts to be used on International Space Station: 'Pretty cool feeling'A group of students at a small Pennsylvania high school are making an astronomical contribution in the field of space aviation.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 636. / 22,5 Read more »