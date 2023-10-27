International search underway for DUI suspect who fled to China after fatal crash

On the left, the Porsche that crashed on Sept. 30, driven by 26-year-old Ting Ye (right). She is now wanted for vehicular homicide out of Bellevue due to her passenger being killed in the crash. (Photos: BPD)Investigators with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) are on an international search for a drunk driving suspect accused of killing a 27-year old man in a crash with excessive speeds of around 100 miles an hour.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m., and first responders were not called to the scene until almost 45 minutes later when someone passing by noticed the crashed Porsche. Both occupants had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle. Liu did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ye was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she refused to cooperate with investigators. Police say they were not notified Ye was discharged from the hospital until after she’d already fled and crossed over the border into Canada before police had gathered enough information for charges to be filed. headtopics.com

Police said they were able to determine Ye had someone drive her to Vancouver where she got on a flight to China. It’s possible the person who helped her leave could face consequences as police are still investigating.

According to court documents, both Ye and Liu are from China and were in Washington state for work. Ye has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Liu and bail is set at $2 million.

Read more:

komonews »

International Insider: Tokyo International Film Festival ReportHappy Friday, Insiders. Jesse Whittock on board to guide you through the big news items of the week. Read on and sign up for the newsletter here. Tokyo Tales ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Local … Read more ⮕

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilize ties, China's Wang saysThe United States and China have disagreements but they also share common interests, and the two countries need 'in-depth' and 'comprehensive' dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday as he began his visit to Washington. Read more ⮕

'RHOC' Shannon Beador Getting Treatment After DUI Arrest'RHOC' star Shannon Beador is getting treatment after her DUI arrest. Read more ⮕

Investigators receive new information in case of missing childrenJenna Ellis, an attorney with the 2020 Trump campaign, became the fourth co-defendant to take a deal to plead guilty in the Georgia election RICO case. Read more ⮕

Halloween DUI enforcement period begins ThursdayHere are the top stories from the noon newscast on October 25, 2023. Read more ⮕

'RHOBH' Recap: Sutton Stracke Relays Rumor PK Wasn't Alone During DUIOn the season 13 premiere of ‘RHOBH,’ Sutton Stracke relayed a rumor that PK Kemsley had another woman in the car with him during his 2021 DUI Read more ⮕