International search underway for DUI suspect who fled to China after fatal crash

On the left, the Porsche that crashed on Sept. 30, driven by 26-year-old Ting Ye (right). She is now wanted for vehicular homicide out of Bellevue due to her passenger being killed in the crash. (Photos: BPD)Investigators with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) are on an international search for a drunk driving suspect accused of killing a 27-year old man in a crash with excessive speeds of around 100 miles an hour.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m., and first responders were not called to the scene until almost 45 minutes later when someone passing by noticed the crashed Porsche. Both occupants had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle. Liu did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ye was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she refused to cooperate with investigators. Police say they were not notified Ye was discharged from the hospital until after she’d already fled and crossed over the border into Canada before police had gathered enough information for charges to be filed. headtopics.com
Police said they were able to determine Ye had someone drive her to Vancouver where she got on a flight to China. It’s possible the person who helped her leave could face consequences as police are still investigating.
According to court documents, both Ye and Liu are from China and were in Washington state for work. Ye has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Liu and bail is set at $2 million.