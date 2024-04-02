Intermittent Fasting Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

New research has linked intermittent fasting to an increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. The study, presented by researchers at a recent American Heart Association conference, have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Intermittent fasting has received attention over the years as a trendy weight-loss strategy, but the eating plan has been in the spotlight recently for a different reason: its potential harm to heart health.

On March 18, the American Health Association announced study results linking intermittent fasting with an increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease

