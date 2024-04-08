Intermittent Calorie Restriction Leads to Changes in Gut and Brain, Study Finds

Researchers have made an important discovery: Intermittent calorie restriction leads to significant changes both in the gut and the brain, which may open up new options for maintaining a healthy weight.

Researchers from China studied 25 volunteers classed as obese over a period of 62 days, during which they took part in an intermittent energy restriction (IER) program – a regime that involves careful control of calorie intake and relative Not only did the participants in the study lose weight – 7.6 kilograms (16.8 pounds) or 7.8 percent of their body weight on average – there was also evidence of shifts in the activity of obesity-related regions of the brain, and in the make-up ofhealth researcher Qiang Zeng from the Second Medical Center and National Clinical Research Center for Geriatric Diseases in China when the results were published in December 2023. "The observed changes in the gut microbiome and in the activity in addiction-related brain regions during and after weight loss are highly dynamic and coupled over time." Right now it's not clear what causes these changes, or whether the gut is influencing the brain or vice versa. However, we do know that the gut and the brain arewere negatively associated with activity in the left inferior frontal orbital gyrus, an area involved in executive function, including our willpower when it comes to food intake."The microbiome produces neurotransmitters and neurotoxins which access the brain through nerves and the blood circulatio

Intermittent Calorie Restriction Gut Brain Weight Loss Obesity Gut Microbiome Brain Activity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump leads Biden, Cruz leads Allred in Texas showdowns, Marist poll showsA new Marist poll is giving a look at where things stand in Texas for this November's election.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Expert Reveals What Intermittent Fasting Could Be Doing to Your BrainThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

The Calorie Deficit Diet: A Popular Eating Plan for Weight LossThe calorie deficit diet focuses on calories rather than specific foods, aiming to create a calorie deficit to promote weight loss. Experts explain how it works and its potential benefits.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

New intermittent fasting study had 'surprisingly' negative resultsJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Intermittent fasting linked to a higher risk of heart disease deathOnly eating within an 8-hour window is associated with a significantly higher risk of heart disease-related death compared with eating over 12 to 16 hours

Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »

Negative Effects of Intermittent Fasting: Possible Higher Risk of DeathLinda Carroll is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who is a contributing health and medicine writer for NBC News and TODAY.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »