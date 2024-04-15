Interest on U.S. National Debt Consuming Nearly Half of Individual Income Taxes

Interest on the U.S. national debt has grown so rapidly that it is now consuming nearly half of all individual personal income taxes. So far this fiscal year, about 39 cents of every dollar paid in individual income taxes has gone toward paying down the interest on the debt, according to new calculations published by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget . The problem may soon get worse.

"You can think of the increase in net interest payments as two-thirds resulting from higher rates and one-third as a result of the amount of debt," CBO Director Phillip Swagel told reporters in February. For years, the U.S. has been able to borrow cheaply as interest rates have remained historically low. However, as the federal funds rate has increased, so have short-term rates on Treasury securities, making federal borrowing more expensive.

U.S. National Debt Interest Income Taxes Federal Budget Projections

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US national debt interest exceeds defense spending: CBOFederal spending on servicing the national debt has eclipsed military spending in fiscal year 2024, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Consumers spend more than $1 trillion on interest payments, largely due to increasing credit card debtConsumers paid over $1 trillion in interest payments, most of which when toward high-interest credit card debt.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

US Government Spends More on Debt Interest than Military in FY2024The federal government has spent more on paying interest on the national debt than on the military in fiscal year 2024, according to the latest budget update from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

How Argentina's debt crisis changed the sovereign debt marketNew York State Senator Gustavo Rivera wants to disrupt the market.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Debt consolidation vs. bankruptcy: What's the difference?Debt consolidation and bankruptcy are both debt relief options, but how exactly do they differ?

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

How much debt do you need to qualify for credit card debt forgiveness?Minimum debt requirements for credit card debt forgiveness vary. Here are those requirements for top providers.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »