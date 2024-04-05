Interest in 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Spikes During Solar Eclipses

Yes, there is a spike in interest in the 1983 song 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' when there’s a solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, when the moon will completely block out the sun for a few minutes over parts of the U.S. On June 10, 2021, a partial solar eclipse was visible in parts of the country, although it was met with significantly less fanfare than the total eclipses in 2017 and 2024.

One person who almost missed that eclipse was music artist Bonnie Tyler, most well-known for her 1983 song 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' who only learned about the eclipse because of a data show that 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' receives a spike in search interest in the United States whenever a solar eclipse is visible in large parts of the country. The largest spike was in August 2017, when a total solar eclipse moved across the United States

