Intensifying Hurricane Lidia racing toward landfall on Mexico’s west coast

Hurricane Lidia, a strengthening Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 mph, is on course to roar ashore Tuesday night near Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s west coast. The hurricane is poised to unleash flooding rains, destructive winds and a dangerous ocean surge.

It will become the second tropical storm to strike Mexico west coast in two days, following Max — a weaker storm — which made landfall Monday between Lázaro Cárdenas and Acapulco. In anticipation of the storm, classes were canceled in communities near the coast, according to the Associated Press. The airport in Puerto VallartaOn Tuesday morning, the Hurricane Center wrote that Lidia was intensifying and that environmental conditions support “further strengthening up until landfall.

Rainfall of about 4 to 8 inches is projected near the landfall zone. Higher elevations or isolated spots near the coast could see as much as a foot. Once on land, the storm should weaken fairly rapidly and get ripped apart by a dip in the jet stream to its north, although some of its remnants should get yanked northward toward the Gulf of Mexico.Lidia comes on the heels of landfall by Tropical Storm Max several hundred miles to the south. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Hurricane Lidia Nears the West Coast of MexicoThe storm, which strengthened into a hurricane on Monday night, could bring heavy rains leading to mudslides on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Hurricane Lidia expected to strengthen before landfall on Mexico's West CoastCategory 1 Hurricane Lidia will make landfall sometime Tuesday evening near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after it's expected to gain strength.

Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort with strengthening windsHurricane Lidia is taking aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta

A building storm: Hurricane Lidia to threaten MexicoOn Tuesday, Lidia will spread heavy rain and gusty winds across parts of western Mexico.

Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort with strengthening windsHurricane Lidia is taking aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta

Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort with strengthening windsHurricane Lidia is taking aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. Lidia is strengthening and may have winds of 105 mph when it hits land late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located, which could cushion the blow. Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of