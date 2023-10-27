Intense negotiations between UAW and Stellantis, GM stretch into Friday evening

were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining to try to reach a labor contract deal to end a six-week-old strike while more talks withmanufacturers to negotiate an agreement to settle strikes joined by 45,000 Detroit Three auto workers since mid-September. The deal will likely set a pattern for new

Both GM and Stellantis have as expected agreed to match Ford on key economic terms including the 25% wage hike, but some final crucial issues including the use of temporary workers remained a key point of contention, the sources said. There was still no settlement as of 5 p.m. EDT, sources said.

Talks with GM and Stellantis which began on Thursday stretched in to the early hours on Friday before they adjourned and then resumed later on Friday.and UAW President Shawn Fain took part in Thursday's talks while Fain was at Stellantis offices in suburban Detroit on Friday afternoon for discussions. headtopics.com

It also reduces the time to get to top pay to three years from eight, and the UAW won the right to strike over plant closures. The deal amounts to total pay hikes of more than 33% when compounding and cost-of-living mechanisms are factored in, the UAW said.

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on Thursday that the strike had cost the automaker $1.3 billion in earnings and 80,000 vehicles.

