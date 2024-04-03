Intense Flooding Causes Damage to Homes and Cars in Columbia-Tusculum

The Tri-State was hit with massive storms and floods that left many people with damages to their homes, cars, and neighborhoods. Some residents in Columbia-Tusculum are cleaning up Tuesday night after flooding damaged cars and homes. Tony Nista said that after the storms moved through Tuesday evening, the back of his daughter's house became a pond. He said their entire basement is destroyed. Their car also floated all the way to the spot it sits in now.

He said this all happened while his daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law are on vacation. It's not the first time they have gone through this either

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Columbia task force set to combat antisemitism won’t define antisemitismA Columbia University task force on antisemitism won't provide a definition of antisemitism.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Vanderbilt women get past Columbia 72-68 in NCAA First FourBLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Iyanna Moore scored 22 points, Sacha Washington had a double-double and Vanderbilt celebrated its return to the NCAA Tournament with a 72-68 win over Columbia in a battle of 12-seeds in the First Four on Wednesday night.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Moore, Washington lead Vanderbilt women past Columbia 72-68 in NCAA First FourIyana Moore scored 22 points, Sacha Washington had a double-double and Vanderbilt celebrated its return to the NCAA Tournament with a 72-68 win over Columbia in a battle of 12-seeds in the First Four on. The Commodores, who are in their 28th NCAA Tournament but first since 2014, face fifth-seeded Baylor on Friday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

First Four: Vanderbilt holds off Columbia while Presbyterian wins first women’s NCAA Tournament gameIyanna Moore scored 22 points and Vanderbilt celebrated its return to the NCAA Tournament with a 72-68 win over Columbia in a battle of 12-seeds in the First Four on Wednesday night.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Columbia women’s hoops earns first ever NCAA Tournament bidColumbia coach Megan Griffith was asked for her thoughts on the championship matchup against Princeton University after beating Harvard.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

45 Years Ago: Space Shuttle Columbia Arrives at NASA’s Kennedy Space CenterOn March 24, 1979, space shuttle Columbia arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) for the very first time. Following Presidential direction to build the

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »