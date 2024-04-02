Intel Shares Fall as Company Reports Loss in Foundry Business

Intel shares fell more than 4% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company revealed long-awaited financials for its semiconductor manufacturing business, commonly called the foundry business, in a SEC filing. Intel said its foundry business recorded an operating loss of $7 billion in 2023 on sales of $18.9 billion. That's a wider loss than the $5.2 billion Intel reported in its foundry business in 2022 on $25.7 billion in sales.

This is the first time that Intel has disclosed revenue totals for its foundry business alone. Historically, Intel has both designed its own chips as well as done its own manufacturing, and reported final chip sales to investors. Other American semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD design their chips but send them off to Asian foundries — often Taiwan's TSMC — for manufacturin

