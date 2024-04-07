Intel's Application Optimization Delivers 26% Increase in CPU Frame Rates

A 26% increase in frame rates from your CPU sounds far-fetched. If that’s not enough to catch the attention of PC gamers, I don’t know is. But trust me — according to my own testing — that’s exactly what Intel ’s Application Optimization , or APO, delivers. What started as a niche feature only supported by Intel ’s flagship chip and two games has since been broadened, with unofficial support for older CPU s and a much longer list of titles. However, your mileage with the feature will vary.

Inconsistent performance gains combined with a confusing, frustrating setup process overshadow what APO is capable of. Intel needs to invest a lot of work before it’s worthy of your investment, but as you’ll see, it’s finally beginning to fulfill its ambitious promises

