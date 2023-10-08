Instant analysis of 49ers’ 42-10 rout of Dallas Cowboys in Sunday night spotlight

San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle (85) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

“Let’s go!” tight end George Kittle shouted to the capacity crowd via the stadium’s giant video screens, after scoring one of his career-high three touchdown catches from Brock Purdy’s on-the-mark passes.

Not only did the 49ers keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) as the NFL’s only undefeated teams, this marked a 15th consecutive regular-season win. The Cowboys fell to 3-2, nine months after losing here 19-12 in the divisional playoffs. headtopics.com

Never before have the 49ers enjoyed such a string of success at their $1.2 billion Silicon Valley office. Not counting their 4-0 playoff record here, the 49ers’ other standout wins also came in prime time: a November 2019 rout of the Green Bay Packers to help spur a Super Bowl run, and a 2021 Monday night season saver against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watching from the opposing sideline was quarterback Trey Lance, the 49ers’ 2021 first-round pick who got traded to Dallas six weeks earlier, having lost his starting job to Purdy and the backup role to Sam Darnold. headtopics.com

Of utmost concern to their high-scoring offense: left guard Aaron Banks left with a biceps injury in the third quarter; ruled questionable to return.

