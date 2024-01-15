Installer No. 21: CES gadgets, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

Hi, friends! Welcome to Installer No. 21, your guide to the best and Verge-iest stuff in the world. (If you’re new here, welcome, sorry for all the bad jokes, and also you can read all the old editions at the Installer homepage.) I’ve been in Vegas all week for CES, the annual extravaganza of gadgets and gizmos aplenty, whozits and whatsits galore.

Most of what’s here isn’t yet available for purchase (and a lot of it never will be), but I love getting a peek into what the tech industry is dreaming about, so I figured I should share some of the best new stuff here. I’ve also been reading about how Cyberpunk 2077 turned into a hit, learning some new tech minimalism ideas, watching Patriot and rewatching Archer, and trying out a new homescreen layout after discovering the Blank Spaces app for iOS. I also have for you some awesome updates to old apps, a couple of movies worth streaming this weekend, all the AI silliness you could imagine, an Android launcher worth trying, and much more. Big week, lots of gadgets! Let’s g





verge » / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live Coverage of CES Show in Las VegasThe 2023 UAW strike was costly for the Big 3 automakers in the US. Live coverage of CES Show in Las Vegas. Impressive debuts and random musings from the event. Rear ingress/egress tricks with electric vans and SUVs are highlighted. Kia plans on making the cute and useful PBV vans.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Magic Eden: A Comprehensive Guide to the Popular NFT MarketplaceLearn how to use Magic Eden, one of the largest NFT marketplaces in the Solana ecosystem. Discover its features, interface, and support for Ethereum, Polygon, and Bitcoin Ordinals.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Los Angeles Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project Approved by City CouncilThe City Council has approved documents for the expansion and modernization of the L.A. Convention Center, but city leaders are still considering the finances and timing of the multibillion-dollar project. The approved documents include entitlements and a signdistrict for future development. This is the first renovation guide for the building in 30 years.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Mining World Faces Challenges in 2023The mining industry experienced various challenges in 2023, including the collapse of lithium prices, M&A activity, a decline in cobalt and nickel, Chinese mineral moves, gold's new record, and increased state intervention. Despite the record-breaking gold price, the industry continues to face volatility in metal and mineral markets. The forced closure of a major copper mine highlighted the risks miners face.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Get Ready for Your First 5K with Runner’s World+ Training PlansRunning your first 5K is 100 percent achievable, regardless of your fitness level, as long as you have patience, persistence, and motivation. Find out how Runner’s World+ 5K Training Plans can help you reach your goal.

Source: runnersworld - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Researchers, Coast Salish people analyze 160-year-old indigenous dog pelt in the Smithsonian's collectionAnthropologists and biologists analyzed genetic clues preserved in the pelt of 'Mutton,' the only known woolly dog fleece in the world, to pinpoint the genes responsible for their highly sought-after woolly fur.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »