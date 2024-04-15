Instagram to Launch New Safety Feature to Protect Minors from Unwanted Nude Images

Instagram , the popular social media platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg ’s Meta , is set to launch a new safety feature aimed at protecting minors from receiving unwanted nude images in their direct messages.that Zuckerberg’s Meta announced on Thursday that it will soon roll out a feature designed to blur images detected to contain nudity and discourage users from sending such content to children.

The announcement comes amidst long-standing criticism that platforms like Facebook and Instagram have caused harm to their youngest users. Concerns have been raised about the negative impact on children’s mental health and body image, as well as the platforms’ alleged role in enabling abusive parents and, the new feature will undergo testing in the coming weeks, with a global rollout expected over the next few months.

When the protection is enabled, Instagram users who receive nude photographs will be presented with a message encouraging them not to feel pressured to respond, along with options to block and report the sender. Meta stated, “This feature is designed not only to protect people from seeing unwanted nudity in their DMs, but also to protect them from scammers who may send nude images to trick people into sending their own images in return.

Users attempting to send a nude image will be met with a warning message about the dangers of sharing sensitive photos, while another warning will discourage users from forwarding received nude images.

Instagram Safety Feature Minors Unwanted Nude Images Mark Zuckerberg Meta Teenage Users Safer Environment

