Instagram Account Showcases Life in India's Western Deserts

Sharvan Patel’s Instagram account is a window into daily life in the vast deserts of western India: children fighting calves for camel milk, a grandmother drying pickles on top of a mud house, or a farmer eating under the only tree in a barren land. Patel’s passion for wildlife conservation has attracted more than 318,000 followers to his account, where he tells the story of the intricate binding of the Indigenous cultures with the ecosystem in the Thar desert.

Sometimes, he also tells people who to vote for in upcoming elections. In one of Patel’s posts from August, which has been played over 4.7 million times, dozens of women, from young to old, line up to get a smartphone under a government scheme. “Today, this mother has gotten a smartphone,” a woman says, pointing toward a frail woman. “She had never thought that Ashok Gehlot would give her the smartphone that her son could never get her.” Gehlot is the chief minister of Rajasthan, standing for reelection in the state in late Novembe





