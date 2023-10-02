Instacart's stock hits fresh lows after another analyst says don't buy

Shares of Instacart dropped to new lows Monday, after yet another Wall Street analyst recommended investors not buy into the grocery-delivery app, as the current risks outweigh the potential benefits at current prices.The three other analysts surveyed by FactSet have started coverage of Instacart all have the equivalent of neutral ratings. None of the analysts were at firms that were among the 20 underwriters of the IPO.

Shares of Instacart dropped to new lows Monday, after yet another Wall Street analyst recommended investors not buy into the grocery-delivery app, as the current risks outweigh the potential benefits at current prices.

Gordon Haskett’s Robert Mollins started coverage of Instacart, officially known as Maplebear Inc. CART, -6.74%, with a hold rating. His $31 stock price target was $1 higher than the company’s initial public offering price.

The stock sank 6.1% in midday trading toward the lowest close since it went public on Sept. 19. It was headed for the fifth-straight close below the $30 IPO price.

Read: Instacart’s stock dips below IPO price again, but it’s still too expensive, analyst says.

Gordon Haskett’s Rollins said he’s neutral on the stock for a number of reasons, including doubts he has that online grocery delivery adoption will continue to increase at a time when consumers are becoming increasingly cautious about spending.

“Our survey data indicates that consumer demand for online grocery delivery has materially tapered (but probably not as much as our survey work would suggest) in recent months relative to levels seen throughout 2020-2022,” Mollins wrote in a note to clients.

Among other concerns, Rollins said he is worried about “competitive encroachment,” as Instacart already has some market share.

He also said he sees risks of members of the company’s Instacart+ subscription offering, in which delivery fees are waived on orders over $35, “jumping ship” for other membership programs that offer more services for less.

Although the company is projected to “slightly” outperform its peers in terms of profit margins, he believed “there are too many risks and not enough catalysts to get investors excited about a modest valuation discount.”

The stock’s current market capitalization is $7.71 billion, compared with a valuation of about $10.2 billion at its IPO price.

The stock has tumbled 17.3% since closing its first day at $33.70, or 12.3% above its IPO price. Over the same time, the Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has eased 0.7% and the S&P 500 index SPX has declined 3.5%.