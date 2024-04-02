Instacart Delivery Driver Shoots and Kills Angie Harmon's Dog

Angie Harmon says an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed her dog outside her home over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. FOX Television Stations reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for comment.The actor and former "Law & Order star wrote on Instagram Monday that a man delivering groceries for Instacart exited his car and shot their pet, Ollie."This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver.

He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog, Harmon wrote on her Instagram page. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed "self defense". He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants tor

