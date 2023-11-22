Inspiring basketball, but too little, too late as Sixers come up just shy in overtime against the Cavs

It's been an early season full of tests for the Sixers. Tuesday night against the Cavaliers was no different. Sixers center Joel Embiid shoots and scores during the first quarter of Tuesday's OT loss to the Cavs at the Wells Fargo Center. On Tuesday, they played inspired basketball after intermission and fought off an 18-point deficit. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers escaped with a 122-119 overtime victory in the Group A finale of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers dropped to 10-4 overall and finished 2-2 in pool play. The loss may have hurt their chances to earn a wildcard bid for the IST knockout round. The Cavs (8-6, 2-1), meanwhile, extended their winning streak to four games. They’ll face the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 28 in their fourth and final pool game. However, the Indiana Pacers clinched the pool’s quarterfinal berth by defeating the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday. The Pacers (8-5, 3-0) handed the Sixers their other IST los





