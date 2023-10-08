Insight: Abu Dhabi's oil champion ADNOC bets on global expansion

Like Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the UAE wants to exploit its fossil fuel resources while there is still strong demand for oil and gas and to spend the revenue on diversifying its economy to lessen its dependence on hydrocarbons.

Two people with knowledge of the matter said the company was on the hunt for LNG assets in Africa and was considering buying Galp's 10% stake in a multi-billion-dollar natural gas project in the Rovuma basin off the coast of Mozambique.The state-owned company also told Reuters it was investing in energy trading, without giving further details.

ADNOC has two trading arms, both set up in 2020: ADNOC Trading, which is focused on crude oil, and ADNOC Global Trading, a joint venture with Italy's EniWhile ADNOC's deal-making dates back to 2017 when it listed its fuel distribution unit, the pace of change accelerated after a board meeting in November chaired by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. headtopics.com

The transformation at ADNOC is similar to ongoing changes at state-owned energy giants in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.Now, as the transition to renewable energy accelerates, the timeline is shortening for these so-called national oil companies (NOCs) to monetise their reserves and they are also doubling-down on opportunities further afield.

LinkedIn data shows ADNOC's headcount is up 13% this year, and by a quarter over the past two years, to about 32,750. The actual number, however, which ADNOC has never disclosed, is now over 40,000, one person familiar with the matter said. headtopics.com

Other recent hires include Bart Cornelissen, who left Deloitte to become ADNOC's senior vice president for group strategy and portfolio last month, according to LinkedIn.Recent senior hires for ADNOC's trading arms include alumni of Gunvor, Litasco, Shell and TotalEnergies, the employment network showed.

