Inside WSJ. Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards

, presented the Fashion Innovator award to Lorenzo. When he gets home from an event, he said, “I can’t sleep until everything is folded or hung or put in a bag to go to the dry cleaner. I just need everything to be put away. And then I can relax.”said in his acceptance speech, “but it’s just as honorable as the first.”chose Jürgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool Football Club.

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UTODAY_EN: Blockchain Genesis Thailand Blockchain Week 2023 | Bangkok, November 11-12, 2023What is ‘Blockchain Genesis, Thailand Blockchain Week 2023?’ For the first time ever, Thailand’s largest blockchain conference brings to you over 60 sessions and 150 speakers from Thailand and all over the world to come share their valuable insights and experiences.

Source: Utoday_en | Read more ⮕

STYLECASTER: How to Watch Fox Live For Free 2023: Where to Stream Online 2023This secret will save you so much $$$.

Source: StyleCaster | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Inside Heidi Klum’s Over-the-Top 2023 Halloween Party in NYCHeidi Klum threw her annual star-studded Halloween party in NYC on Tuesday, October 31, where she unveiled her most elaborate costume yet

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: 'TODAY' Halloween 2023: Inside Anchors' Transformations Into Taylor Swift, Pink and More Musicians!ET chats with Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager and more daytime talk show hosts about their Halloween transformations.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash 2023 -- See all the Epic Celeb Costumes!Check out all the guests that attend Heidi Klum's epic halloween party!

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

CBS8: Heidi Klum unveils 2023 Halloween costume: See the top celeb looks from her partyWhat could top the worm? Heidi Klum unveiled her 2023 costume Tuesday night in New York, hosting her annual Halloween bash as a peacock.

Source: CBS8 | Read more ⮕