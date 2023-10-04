Inside Tiki Barber’s WFAN quest to be the biggest thing in New York sports media

Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut could help force end to Charter-ESPN battleESPN's NBA succession plan: Hiring Doc Rivers, laying off Mark Jackson and promoting Doris Burke

Last week, WFAN’s new afternoon drive show premiered a segment called “Bad Tiki.” Evan Roberts, the Evan in “Evan & Tiki,” announced the feature. Bad Tiki called Roberts a “red-headed little Muppet,” and Joe Beningo an “old grumpy bag of bones.” It was funny stuff as modern sports radio goes.

And that is the exact question WFAN and Barber are trying to figure out in afternoons. Does he have the personality for FAN primetime? "I told Spike when he asked me about taking this job, I said, 'I want to be one of the most important voices in New York sports media," the real Barber told The Post. "It's going to take time to get there, but that's what I want to do.", which forced FAN to play musical chairs.

For Barber, 48, the rebuilding of his media career has hit a zenith. Barber was supposed to be what Michael Strahan has become. In 2007, Barber joined NBC’s “Today Show” and its Sunday night NFL coverage. He spent a decade at CBS Sports Radio, learning the game from Tierney, before the duo got called to the bigs to start 2022, taking over FAN’s midday slot.

