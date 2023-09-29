Inside the night that Tupac Shakur was shot, and what led up to the fatal gunfire

Authorities on Friday made their first arrest in the 1996 shooting death of hip-hop superstar Tupac Shakur with the indictment of Duane “Keffe D” Davis. On the afternoon of Sept.
7, 1996, Shakur and Suge Knight, the head of his music label, Death Row Records, arrived in Las Vegas along with an entourage that included Shakur’s fiancee, Kidada Jones, along with his cousins and friends, to watch a heavyweight title fight between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon.
At about 8:30 p.m., Shakur and Knight took their front row seats at the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Shortly afterward the fight began. It would end less than two minutes later, with Tyson winning in a first-round knockout and taking Seldon’s WBA Heavyweight title.At about 8:40 p.m., moments after the fight ended, Shakur and Tyson, who were friends, hugged in celebration just off the arena floor.
At about 8:50 p.m., in the hotel and casino area just outside the arena, Shakur, Knight and their entourage got into a brawl with a group that included Davis and his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, with whom Shakur had clashed before.