Inside the negotiations to avoid a government shutdown

What would a government shutdown mean if Congress can't reach a late-minute deal Saturday?A U.S. government shutdown would disrupt many services that Americans rely on and squeeze federal workers

ANALYSIS: The Republican vs. Republican feud behind the government shutdown fight, explainedThis month, due to House Republican in-fighting, the US government is on the verge of a shutdown yet again.

Funeral to be held Saturday for mother murdered inside garage on Chicago's South SideSierra Jamison, 30, was strangled inside her garage in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Christie bashes Trump's request for RNC to cancel debates: 'It’s wrong, and it’s disrespectful'Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed former President Donald Trump for saying the Republican National Committee should cancel the remaining Republican presidential debates.

Final countdown: Congress scrambling to avoid government shutdownMembers of the House and Senate were left scrambling Saturday hoping to avoid a government shutdown which now appears increasingly inevitable.

Congress passes short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdownJust hours before a midnight deadline, the House and Senate Saturday passed a 45-day stopgap bill to avoid a government shutdown. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.