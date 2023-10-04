Inside Puka Nacua's record-setting NFL start – and how Cooper Kupp, a college coach and his mom helped launch it

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Inside Puka Nacua's record-setting NFL start – and how Cooper Kupp, a college coach and his mom helped launch itCooper Kupp watched as Puka Nacua cycled through 1-on-1 drills. Then, the Los Angeles Rams receivers discussed.

Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford look healthy in Rams practice ahead of Eagles gameRams receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was not limited in practice and Matthew Stafford (hip) also appeared healthy in practice for a home game against Eagles on Sunday.

WR Cooper Kupp returns to practice, enters IR activation window for RamsLos Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is returning to practice this week after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Commanders' Brian Robinson, Rams' Puka Nacua among best bets to score in Week 5 of NFL seasonAs prime players continue to get injured, let’s celebrate the best remaining options to find the end zone in Week 5. These are my best bets to score this week.