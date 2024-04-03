Inseparable Friends Run Snack Shack in Nebraska City

Nebraska City, summer of 1991 — Inseparable best friends AJ and Moose seize the opportunity to run the local pool’s rundown snack shack after their plan to gamble on dog races and sell home-brewed beer goes down the drain.

Things take an unexpected turn when they meet summer visitor Brooke, an effortlessly cool lifeguard who puts their big summer plans, and their friendship, at risk.

The duo discussed channeling their own experiences into their performances and the process of becoming friends.

ComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese spoke with Snack Shack director Adam Rehmeier about the coming-of-age comedy movie.

The duo spoke about filming in Nebraska and what it was like to make a movie set in the 1990s. Snack Shack is set to premiere in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

