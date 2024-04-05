Innovative Blood Test Could Replace Colonoscopies for Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colonoscopies are a dreaded but necessary test to catch colorectal cancer . But a new test that could replace the standard colonoscopy could catch the disease without being nearly as invasive. Guardant Health found that one way to boost colorectal cancer screening rates would be through an innovative blood test that would be a much more convenient option. Dr.

Victoria Raymond, the senior director of medical affairs at Guardant Health told us,"Blood based testing was seen as convenient, and something that people could easily complete as part of their routine health encounter. And that made it a much more attractive option for individuals to get screened." What are the main barriers preventing people from getting screened? Dr. Raymond said the primary reason is because," people thought the current options were unpleasant. And then number two, because individuals were concerned about discomfort or fear from colorectal cancer screenin

