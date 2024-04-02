Inmates Sue New York State Corrections Department Over Solar Eclipse Lockdown

Inmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

The plaintiffs include individuals with varying religious backgrounds who are incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FCN2go / 🏆 523. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inmates Sue New York State Corrections Department Over Solar Eclipse LockdownInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Inmates Sue New York State Corrections Department Over Solar Eclipse LockdownInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

New York inmates sue to watch the solar eclipse after prisons ordered locked downThe suit filed in federal court argues the April 8 lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Inmates Sue New York Corrections Department Over Solar Eclipse LockdownInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Inmates in New York Sue Over Prison Lockdown During Solar EclipseInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's total solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Inmates Sue for Right to Witness Solar Eclipse in New York PrisonSix inmates at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York have filed a challenge against rules which would prevent them from witnessing the rare event.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »