Inmates in New York granted permission to watch solar eclipse

A group of inmates at a correctional facility in upstate New York were granted permission to watch the total solar eclipse next week. The group of six sued the New York 's corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons during the celestial event , according to theA settlement was reached with the state, according to a statement obtained by several media outlets.

A group of inmates at a correctional facility in upstate New York were granted permission to watch the total solar eclipse next week. The group of six sued the New York's corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons during the celestial event, according to theA settlement was reached with the state, according to a statement obtained by several media outlets

Inmates New York Permission Watch Solar Eclipse Correctional Facility Lock Down Prisons Celestial Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

New York inmates are suing to watch the solar eclipse after state orders prisons locked downInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

New York inmates are suing to watch the solar eclipse after state orders prisons locked downInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

New York inmates sue to watch the solar eclipse after prisons ordered locked downThe suit filed in federal court argues the April 8 lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

New York inmates are suing to watch solar eclipse after state orders prisons locked downThe inmates say the lockdown violates their constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »