Inmates in New York allowed to view solar eclipse in accordance with their religious beliefs

Six inmates who filed a lawsuit against the New York Department of Corrections for their decision to keep inmates in confinement during the upcoming total solar eclipse will be able to see the celestial phenomenon after all.

The lawyers for the six men, who are serving sentences at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in northern New York, said on Thursday that they have reached an agreement with the state that will allow their clients to view the solar eclipse 'in accordance with their faithful religious beliefs'. They filed a federal lawsuit last week, arguing that the confinement on April 8th is a violation of the inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faith by preventing them from participating in a religiously significant event. The inmates include a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-day Adventist, two Santeros, and an atheist

Inmates New York Lawsuit Solar Eclipse Religious Beliefs

