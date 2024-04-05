Inmates at New York Prison Reach Settlement to Watch Solar Eclipse

Six inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York have reached a settlement with the state that will allow them to view the solar eclipse in accordance with their religious beliefs . The inmates filed a federal suit arguing that the prison's lockdown during the eclipse violated their constitutional rights to practice their faiths.

The settlement ensures that the inmates, who include individuals from various religious backgrounds, will be able to participate in the celestial event.

Inmates New York Prison Settlement Solar Eclipse Religious Beliefs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York inmates sue to watch solar eclipse after state enacts prison lock downsNew York inmates are filing a lawsuit against the state corrections department for implementing lockdowns in prisons during the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

New York bill would offer $2,600 to inmates for support after prisonThe bill would require the money be doled out over the course of six months, with formerly incarcerated individuals receiving about $400 each month.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

New York proposal would provide $2,600 to inmates after they leave prisonA new bill introduced in New York state would allow inmates to collect around $2,600 after they leave prison to help them get back on their feet.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Inmates in New York Sue Over Prison Lockdown During Solar EclipseInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's total solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Inmates Sue for Right to Witness Solar Eclipse in New York PrisonSix inmates at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York have filed a challenge against rules which would prevent them from witnessing the rare event.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Inmates in New York Sue Over Prison Lockdown During Solar EclipseInmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse. The suit filed Friday in federal court in upstate New York argues that the April 8 lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »