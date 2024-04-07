Inmates at New York prison reach settlement to view solar eclipse

Lawyers for the six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in upstate New York said Thursday that they’ve reached a settlement with the state that will allow the men to view the solar eclipse “in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs .” They filed a federal suit last week arguing the April 8 lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

The six men include a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santeria, and an atheist. Thomas Mailey, a spokesperson for the corrections department, said the department has agreed to permit the six individuals to view the eclipse, while plaintiffs have agreed to drop their suit with prejudice.Polo team owner suffers serious injuries after falling from horse, game postponed The department said earlier this week that it takes all requests for religious accommodations under consideration and that those related to viewing the eclipse were currently under revie

Inmates New York Prison Settlement Solar Eclipse Religious Beliefs

